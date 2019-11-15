OK Listener, We’ll Talk About OK Boomer

On our November 15, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Head of Audience Catherine Cusick, Contributing Editor Aaron Gilbreath, and visiting Nieman Foundation fellow and New York Times Styles Internet culture reporter Taylor Lorenz share what they’ve been reading and working on.

This week, the editors discuss the merits of TikTok, generational warfare, expanding the definition of patriotism, and the intersection of jazz and 60s rock and roll.

1:00 Some musings on TikTok, Vine & Instagram

1 9:06 Aaron Gilbreath: Music Nerdology

Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.