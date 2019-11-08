Influence: Who Gains It and Who Wields It and Who Abuses It

On our November 8, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Head of Audience Catherine Cusick, Head of Fact-Checking Matt Giles, Books Editor Dana Snitzky, and Culture Columnist Soraya Roberts share what they’ve been reading and working on.

This week, the editors discuss the fate of Deadspin, the uncanny canon of Wakefield Press, and recent stories on Airbnb and influencers.

29 :51 Dana’s Book Corner: Dana’s Book Corner: Wakefield Press

Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.