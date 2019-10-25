The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Paul Kiel & Justin Elliot, Andy Greenberg, Mary Heglar, Katherine Miller, and Kyle Chayka.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Paul Kiel, Justin Elliott | ProPublica | October 17, 2019 | 27 minutes (6,848 words)

“Under the terms of an agreement with the federal government, Intuit and other commercial tax prep companies promised to provide free online filing to tens of millions of lower-income taxpayers. In exchange, the IRS pledged not to create a government-run system. Since Free File’s launch, Intuit has done everything it could to limit the program’s reach while making sure the government stuck to its end of the deal.”

Andy Greenberg | Wired | October 17, 2019 | 32 minutes (8,126 words)

As the opening ceremonies of the 2018 winter olympics began in Pyeongchang, a cyberattack targeted the games’ digital infrastructure, jeopardizing WIFI connections, event tickets, and even the official Olympics app, packed full of information on event schedules, maps, and hotel reservations. Andy Greenberg examines who was behind the attack and why they wanted to publicly embarrass South Korea.

Mary Heglar | Guernica Magazine | October 22, 2019 | 9 minutes (2,400 words)

As Mary Heglar remembers Hurricane Katrina — which hit the day after the 50th anniversary of the murder of Emmett Till — she considers how racism and climate change are inextricably linked.

Katherine Miller | BuzzFeed | October 24, 2019 | 15 minutes (3,875 words)

A watch that tells time? How quaint! We don’t need watches any more; we have algorithms now.

Kyle Chayka | Vox | October 21, 2019 | 26 minutes (6,733 words)

When an island nation of 300,000 residents receives more than two million tourists a year, radical change is inevitable — but is it all negative?