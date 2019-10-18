Less Work, More Friends, No Consequences

On our October 11, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Head of Audience Catherine Cusick, Editor-in-Chief Mike Dang, and Essays Editor Sari Botton share what they’ve been reading.
This week, the editors discuss recent stories in The Atlantic, The Cut, and HuffPost.
0:51 Why You Never See Your Friends Anymore. (Judith Shulevitz, November 2019, The Atlantic)
9:21 Ronan Farrow Depicts a Chilling Cover-up at NBC. (Rebecca Traister, October 11, 2019, The Cut)
11:06 One Night at Mount Sinai. (Lisa Miller, October 15, 2019, The Cut)
16:16 The ‘Glass Floor’ Is Keeping America’s Richest Idiots At The Top. (Michael Hobbes, October 13, 2019, HuffPost)
Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.