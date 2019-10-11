Editor’s Roundtable: Stories About Stories

On our October 11, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Head of Audience Catherine Cusick, Head of Fact-Checking Matt Giles, and Contributing Editor Aaron Gilbreath share what they’ve been reading and nominate stories for the Weekly Top 5 Longreads.
This week, the editors discuss stories in ProPublica, Wired, and Esquire.
Subscribe and listen now everywhere you get your podcasts.
1:13 An Unseen Victim of the College Admissions Scandal: The High School Tennis Champion Aced Out by a Billionaire Family. (Daniel Golden and Doris Burke, October 8, 2019, ProPublica/The New Yorker)
14:02 This economist has a plan to fix capitalism. It’s time we all listened. (João Medeiros, October 8, 2019, Wired)
23:00 Signs and Wonders (J.D. Daniels, May 1, 2017, Esquire)
* * *
Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.