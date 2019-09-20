Editor’s Roundtable: Fans, ‘Grams and Installment Plans

On our September 20, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Essays Editor Sari Botton, Head of Audience Catherine Cusick, and Culture Columnist Soraya Roberts share what they’ve been reading and nominate stories for the Weekly Top 5 Longreads.
This week, the editors discuss stories in Inc., The Cut, and The Baffler.
6:52 “The Wing Has $118 Million in Funding, Superfans Like Meryl Streep, and Plenty of Skeptics. It’s Just Getting Started.” (Christine Lagorio-Chafkine, October 2019, Inc.)
17:28 “Who Would I Be Without Instagram?” (Tavi Gevinson, September 16, 2019, The Cut)
26:00 “Revolution on the Installment Plan.” (Jessa Crispin, Sept/Oct 2019, The Baffler)
Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.