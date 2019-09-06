Editor’s Roundtable: Better Than Working for a Symphony Orchestra (Podcast)

On our September 6, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Audience Editor Catherine Cusick, Editor-in-Chief Mike Dang, and Senior Editor Kelly Stout share what they’ve been reading and nominate stories for the Weekly Top 5 Longreads.
This week, the editors discuss stories in The Baffler, The New York Times Magazine, and the Kenyon Review.
4:35 Strike with the Band (Kate Wagner, September 1, 2019, The Baffler)
13:40 King of Pop (Willy Staley, August 29, 2019, The New York Times Magazine)
20:58 Twelve Words (Brian Trapp, Sept/Oct, 2019, Kenyon Review)
* * *
Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.