The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Elizabeth Weil, Neena Satija, Dan McDougall, Leslie Jamison, and Amos Barshad.

* * *

Elizabeth Weil | The New York Times Magazine | August 22, 2019 | 30 minutes (7,586 words)

“How the first Williams sister changed the course of women’s tennis.”

Neena Satija | Texas Monthly and The Texas Tribune | August 19, 2019 | 45 minutes (11,259 words)

“In Texas, the crisis is exacerbated by a key structural flaw: indigent defense is largely overseen by judges. Contrary to the American Bar Association’s principles of public defense, which call for defense lawyers to be independent of the judiciary, judges in most Texas counties decide which lawyers get cases, how much they are paid, and whether their motions—say, to reduce bail or test DNA—have merit… Lawyers trying to work a case properly—by devoting more time or requesting an investigator—face a quandary: Why make the effort if a judge can retaliate by appointing them to fewer cases or cutting their pay?”

Dan McDougall | The Guardian | August 12, 2019 | 15 minutes (3,816 words)

“Greenland’s melting has been adopted by the world as its own problem. But for the islanders grieving their dissolving world, the crisis is personal, and dangerous.”

Leslie Jamison | The Atlantic | August 21, 2019 | 22 minutes (5,711 words)

A memoir of giving birth after years with an eating disorder.

Amos Barshad | Victory Journal | August 21, 2019 | 13 minutes (3,418 words)

Amidst the nearly 6,000 competitors at this year’s Dutch Open, one of the world’s preeminent tournaments for darts, the women’s field is dominated by just two athletes — Deta Hedman of England and Japan’s Mikuru “The Miracle” Suzuki — each with an unusual backstory for a sport that almost entirely exists in dimly lit rooms. Amos Barshad examines the rise of both Hedman and Suzuki, and how each aspires to shoot from 501 points to zero and, in the process, win the 2019 Dutch Open title.