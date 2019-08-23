Editor’s Roundtable: Antidotes to Loneliness (Podcast)

Neil Young. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images )

On our August 23, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Audience Editor Catherine Cusick, Longreads Head of Fact-Checking Matt Giles, and Senior Editor Kelly Stout share what they’ve been reading and nominate stories for the Weekly Top 5 Longreads.

This week, the editors discuss stories in The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, and a collaboration between Texas Monthly and The Texas Tribune.

3:20 Neil Young’s Lonely Quest to Save Music.” (David Samuels, August 20, 2019, The New York Times Magazine)

16:58 “The Quickening. ” (Leslie Jamison, September 2019, The Atlantic)

28:45 How the Unchecked Power of Judges Is Hurting Poor Texans.” (Neena Satija, August 19, 2019, Texas Monthly and The Texas Tribune)

* * *

Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.

August 23, 2019
