The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Brent Cunningham, CJ Hauser, Carla Bruce-Eddings, Caroline Rothstein, and Lisa Grossman.
The State Capitol building in Charleston, West Virginia. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

This story was funded by Longreads Members

Join and help support great storytelling

This week, we’re sharing stories from Brent Cunningham, CJ Hauser, Carla Bruce-Eddings, Caroline Rothstein, and Lisa Grossman.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

1. Losing the News

Brent Cunningham | Pacific Standard | July 23, 2019 | 25 minutes (6,333 words)

The Charleston Gazette-Mail was known as the newspaper that used “sustained outrage” to hold the powerful accountable in West Virginia, a state with a legacy of corruption. Last year, the paper filed for bankruptcy and changed owners; its future as a watchdog remains unclear.

2. The Crane Wife

CJ Hauser | The Paris Review | July 16, 2019 | 14 minutes (3,586 words)

Days after calling off her wedding, a writer travels to Texas to study the endangered whooping crane, and learns about the nature of need.

3. Blood Oranges

Carla Bruce-Eddings | Guernica Magazine | July 24, 2019 | 12 minutes (3,218 words)

“The pain was incandescent: a sticky, piercing heat that felt a knife’s edge from ecstasy; it sent spasm after spasm through my limbs as I clung to the hospital sheets, straining toward the ceiling, yearning for the sky beyond it. I was half-gone, floating up to the cosmos, desperate for the frigid vastness of space, for my body to shatter into pieces and just float undisturbed, finally, finally. Back on earth, I was tethered, spread, split decisively open. My daughter slid from me, indignant, slick and firm as a plum, and stopped wailing as soon as they nestled her on my chest.”

4. The Man With the Golden Airline Ticket

Caroline Rothstein | Narratively | July 22, 2019 | 36 minutes (9,129 words)

“That’s what Dad’s AAirpass and ultra-elite flying status yielded for him: lifelong bonds.”

5. How NASA has kept Apollo moon rocks safe for 50 years

Lisa Grossman | Science News | July 15, 2019 | 14 minutes (3,500 words)

“I’m not allowed to touch the moon rocks.

“In the room where NASA stores the samples that Apollo astronauts brought to Earth decades ago, I peer at rocks and trays of dirt through glass. But my tour guides are firm: Nobody touches the moon rocks.”

July 26, 2019
Categories: Nonfiction, Top 5
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,