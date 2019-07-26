Editor’s Roundtable: Manufactured to Go Viral (Podcast)

On our July 26, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Audience Editor Catherine Cusick, Editor-in-Chief Mike Dang, and Senior Editor Kelly Stout share what they’ve been reading and nominate stories for the Weekly Top 5 Longreads.

This week, the editors discuss stories in Pacific Standard, The Paris Review, and Topic.

3:37 Losing The News.” (Brent Cunningham, July 23, 2019, Pacific Standard)

13:05 The Crane Wife.” (CJ Hauser, July 16, 2019, The Paris Review)

23:59 The Teens Who Play Dead to Save Lives.” (Andy Wright, July 2019, Topic)

 

