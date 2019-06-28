The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from E. Jean Carroll, Stephanie Clifford, Robert Macfarlane, Kathryn Miles, and Graphic Staff with Spencer Cliche.

E. Jean Carroll | The Cut | June 21, 2019 | 26 minutes (6,503 words)

In a stunning excerpt from her memoir, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal, E. Jean Carroll recalls being sexually assaulted by numerous men, and outright raped in the mid-’90s in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room by Donald Trump. (Listen to The Daily’s “Corroborating E. Jean Carroll.”)

Stephanie Clifford | Wired | June 24, 2019 | 20 minutes (5,243 words)

While a student at Belmont High in Belmont, New Hampshire, Ryan Vallee — under the name of Seth Williamson — would initially befriend teen girls by texting them about their favorite ice cream or the name of their pets. They thought he was been sweet. He was after clues to their social network passwords. His aim? To hack their accounts in a bid to extort them for nude selfies. If he didn’t get what he wanted, his demands escalated.

Robert Macfarlane | Pacific Standard | June 25, 2019 | 21 minutes (5,320 words)

In an excerpt from his new book Underland, Robert Macfarlane asks if we are being good ancestors on a visit to Onkalo, a Finnish “experiment in post-human architecture” designed to be the world’s most advanced underground repository for highly radioactive nuclear waste.

Kathryn Miles | Down East | June 26, 2019 | 20 minutes (5,100 words)

Make a new canine friend in Maine and chances are good she’s from down south, as the dog-crazy Pine Tree State is among the most common destinations for southern rescue dogs. To understand why — and how they arrive — Kathryn Miles joined 37 very good dogs on a 1,600-mile road trip.

Graphic Staff with Spencer Cliche | The Graphic | June 3, 2019 | 12 minutes (3,000 words)

On March 21, the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District and Massachusetts Correctional Industries (MassCor) inked a contract that set up prisoners at MCI-Norfolk to reupholster the 1,105 badly worn auditorium seats at Amherst Regional High and Middle Schools, between April and June of this year, to the tune of $101,800.

The auditorium seats needed to be repaired, the district budget was limited, and using prison labor cut costs.

(For more on this investigative story by a high school newspaper, read this overview from The Marshall Project.)