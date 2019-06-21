The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

Ilana Panich-Linsman for The Washington Post via Getty Images

This week, we’re sharing stories from Casey Newton, William Langewiesche, Sarah Miller, Hafizah Geter, and Shannon Keating.

* * *

Casey Newton | The Verge | June 19, 2019 | 26 minutes (6,712 words)

“At Facebook’s worst-performing content moderation site in North America, one contractor has died, and others say they fear for their lives.” (Content warning: this article and the accompanying video describe harm to children and animals in detail.)

William Langewiesche | The Atlantic | June 17, 2019 | 40 minutes (10,042 words)

“Five years ago, the flight vanished into the Indian Ocean. Officials on land know more about why than they dare to say.”

Sarah Miller | The Cut | June 19, 2019 | 9 minutes (2,277 words)

“It lasted about ten seconds. I was just about to say, ‘This really hurts,’ when, suddenly, it didn’t hurt anymore, and the doctor was snapping off her gloves.”

Hafizah Geter | Gay Magazine | June 19, 2019 | 11 minutes (2,989 words)

Hafizah Geter sets the record straight on outrageous displays of racism and white privilege in a literary fellowship she took part in, after The New Yorker frames the story “as a quirky tale of wealth and nepotism.”

Shannon Keating | BuzzFeed | June 18, 2019 | 45 minutes (11,271 words)

“I didn’t expect that spending a few days with a couple thousand lesbians on a floating hotel/casino/mall/amusement park would push me to radically reconsider the future I’d been carefully and painstakingly planning for myself.”