The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we're sharing stories from Jody Rosen, Reeves Wiedeman, Rebecca Liu, Sara Rimer, and Will Hodge.

Jody Rosen | The New York Times Magazine | June 11, 2019 | 51 minutes (12,752 words)

“It was the biggest disaster in the history of the music business — and almost nobody knew.”

Reeves Wiedeman | New York Magazine | June 10, 2019 | 28 minutes (7,040 words)

How WeWork — a company based on founder Adam Neumann’s vision of a “capitalist kibbutz” — became a sleek, dystopian, mammoth-sized tech unicorn.

Rebecca Liu | Another Gaze | June 12, 2019 | 15 minutes (3,960 words)

“To demand someone enter into and entertain your anxious mind-palace and reckon with your complicated and endlessly fascinating individuality can be an act of power. But who gets to be an individual to the Western public? Who gets to be complex?”

Sara Rimer | Boston University Research | June 10, 2019 | 21 minutes (5,333 words)

Sound is a whale’s main navigational tool. So does ocean noise pollution impair their ability to communicate, to migrate, to mate? “Answers to these questions, among others, have eluded scientists, simply because 40-ton, seemingly healthy humpback whale carcasses with very little decomposition don’t wash up on our shores very often. So when Vector did, every second counted.”

Will Hodge | The Takeout | June 6, 2019 | 8 minutes (2,141 words)

“When you’re in the mood for Kool-Aid, you can walk into a grocery store and chose from about 20 different flavor packets all priced at about a quarter a piece. However, if you’re in the market for some quintessentially classic, high-grade, ‘Oh Yeah!’-era Kool-Aid, you’ll have to enter the fruit-flavored underbelly of one the most intriguing subsets in the world of pop culture food enthusiasts: the black market of vintage Kool-Aid packet collectors.”