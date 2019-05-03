The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jonah Engel Bromwich, Ryan Goldberg, Meghan Daum, Alison Osius, and Joel Mowdy.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Jonah Engel Bromwich | The New York Times | April 27, 2019 | 15 minutes (3,844 words)

“One man wanted to change the raisin industry for the better. He got more than he bargained for.”

Ryan Goldberg | Deadspin | May 2, 2019 | 23 minutes (5,859 words)

Korean horse racing enthusiasts are buying promising young Amercian race horses and many of them are ending up in the slaughterhouse.

Meghan Daum | Medium | May 1, 2019 | 8 minutes (2,115 words)

In the wake of losing both her father and her dog in the space of six months, Meghan Daum muses on different experiences of loss, grief, time, and aging.

Alison Osius | 5280 Magazine | April 26, 2019 | 7 minutes (1,894 words)

“Mt. Sopris is one of the most striking mountains in Colorado—and, for one writer, a connection to friends both living and gone.”

Joel Mowdy | Guernica Magazine | April 24, 2019 | 8 minutes (2,170 words)

Getting lost while picking mushrooms in Lithuania is so common that it has its own word. The word also applies to stories that diverge into tangents, like the author’s father’s about the Vietnam War.