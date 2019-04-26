The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Anna Merlan, Sara Tatyana Bernstein, Connie Pertuz-Meza, and Emma Beddington.

Taffy Brodesser-Akner | The New York Times Magazine | April 23, 2019 | 46 minutes (11,579 words)

A ranging, damning expose of unresolved sexual discrimination and harassment suits at Sterling Jewelers — and other popular jewelry chains under the Signet Jewelers Ltd. umbrella — following a two-year investigation.

Anna Merlan | Gizmodo | April 22, 2019 | 13 minutes (3,456 words)

“She’s now saying that she intends to appeal the no-bear condition, getting her attorney involved, claiming that our decision is unconstitutional. She actually said that our misuse of power is far more dangerous than a caged bear.”

Sara Tatyana Bernstein | The Outline | April 23, 2019 | 9 minutes (2,251 words)

With Payless set to close all of its U.S. and Canada stores by the end of May, a former customer finds herself curiously missing a subpar, self-serve “ShoeSource” she hasn’t shopped at in years.

Connie Pertuz-Meza | The Rumpus | April 22, 2019 | 11 minutes (2,858 words)

As Connie Pertuz-Meza recalls her Papi’s struggles with alcoholism and the toll the shame of his addiction took on her, her sister, and her Mami, she comes to the realization that her sadness does not define her.

Emma Beddington | The Guardian | April 21, 2019 | 10 minutes (2,615 words)

You could be sad that this chicken is far more well-traveled than you are, or you could be delighted at the bond between a man and his hen. After skimming the day’s other headlines (and seeing Monique the hen in her sweater) I choose the latter.