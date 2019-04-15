The 2019 Pulitzer Prize Winners

The winners of the Pulitzer Prize have been announced and recipients include The Los Angeles Times’ investigation into George Tyndall, a former USC gynecologist accused of sexually abusing students, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s breaking news coverage of the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, and Hannah Dreier, who won for feature writing for her powerful series at ProPublica following Salvadoran immigrants “whose lives were shattered by a botched federal crackdown on the international criminal gang MS-13.”
The full list of the Pulitzer recipients can be found here, and we’ve highlighted some of the winners and honored works below.
Explanatory Reporting: “Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father” (David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, The New York Times)
Public Service: “Exposing the failings by school and law enforcement officials before and after the deadly shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School” (South Florida Sun Sentinel)
Breaking News Reporting: “Coverage of the massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue” (Staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Feature Writing: “A Betrayal,” “The Disappeared,” and “He Drew His School Mascot — and ICE Labeled Him a Gang Member” (Hannah Dreier, ProPublica)
Investigative Reporting: “Investigation of George Tyndall, former USC gynecologist accused of sexually abusing students” (Matt Hamilton, Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle, The Los Angeles Times)
National Reporting: “Uncovering President Trump’s secret payoffs to two women during his campaign” (Staff of The Wall Street Journal)
International Reporting: “Yemen’s Dirty War” (Maggie Michael, Maad al-Zikry and Nariman El-Mofty, The Associated Press)
Local Reporting: “Tilting the Scales” (Staff of The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.)
Commentary: Tony Messenger of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Criticism: Carlos Lozada of The Washington Post
Breaking News Photography: “Migrants journeying to the U.S. from Central and South America” (Photography Staff of Reuters)
Feature Photography: “Photo storytelling of the tragic famine in Yemen” (Lorenzo Tugnoli, The Washington Post)
Fiction: The Overstory, by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)
Non-Fiction: Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America by Eliza Griswold (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
Biography: The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke, by Jeffrey C. Stewart (Oxford University Press)
History: Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, by David W. Blight (Simon & Schuster)
Music: p r i s m, by Ellen Reid