The 2019 Pulitzer Prize Winners

Part of Reuters' Pulitzer-winning series for Breaking News Photography. Mateo, a two-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, is led through dense brush by his mother Juana Maria after a group of two dozen families members illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Fronton, Texas October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The winners of the Pulitzer Prize have been announced and recipients include The Los Angeles Times’ investigation into George Tyndall, a former USC gynecologist accused of sexually abusing students, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s breaking news coverage of the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, and Hannah Dreier, who won for feature writing for her powerful series at ProPublica following Salvadoran immigrants “whose lives were shattered by a botched federal crackdown on the international criminal gang MS-13.”

The full list of the Pulitzer recipients can be found here, and we’ve highlighted some of the winners and honored works below.

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

Breaking News Photography: “Migrants journeying to the U.S. from Central and South America” (Photography Staff of Reuters)

***

Feature Photography: “Photo storytelling of the tragic famine in Yemen” (Lorenzo Tugnoli, The Washington Post)

***

Fiction: The Overstory, by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

***

Non-Fiction: Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America by Eliza Griswold (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

***

Biography: The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke, by Jeffrey C. Stewart (Oxford University Press)

***

History: Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, by David W. Blight (Simon & Schuster)

***

Music: p r i s m, by Ellen Reid