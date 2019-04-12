The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

KURASHIKI, JAPAN - AUGUST 25: Sunflower at the entrance of a house, Okayama Prefecture, Kurashiki, Japan on August 25, 2017 in Kurashiki, Japan. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art In All Of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jayson Greene, Theresa Breuer, Christa Parravani, Alexandra Kimball, and Casey Taylor.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Jayson Greene | Vulture | April 10, 2019 | 20 minutes (5,233 words)

Jayson Greene recounts the tragic day his 2-year-old daughter, Greta, was struck unconscious by a brick that fell from a windowsill and rushed to the hospital. An excerpt from Greene’s memoir, Once More We Saw Stars.

Theresa Breuer | Outside | April 8, 2019 | 24 minutes (6,241 words)

“In July, a group of Afghan women set out to climb 24,580-foot Mount Noshaq, their country’s highest mountain. No Afghan woman had ever reached the summit, and many challenges stood in their way, from hostile Afghan men who think that women shouldn’t exercise, to the terrorist attack in a district near the peak two days before the climb began.”

Christa Parravani | Guernica Magazine | April 5, 2019 | 20 minutes (5,203 words)

“I’m in a haunted place, in my home and in my body.”

Alexandra Kimball | The Walrus | April 8, 2019 | 17 minutes (4,318 words)

“[I]n framing infertile women as problematic consumers of technology that they despise, many contemporary feminists ignore the actual experience, the meat and pain, of infertility. They ignore the grief.”

Casey Taylor | Deadspin | April 8, 2019 | 17 minutes (4,289 words)

The story of Daniel “Gus” Gerard, a promising late 1970s basketball star whose love affair with cocaine and booze cost him not only his career, but his kids and his marriage. Why? He was really just a lanky kid with thick glasses who really wanted to belong.