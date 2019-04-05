The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Irin Carmon, Joe Bernstein, Robert Sanchez, Amanda Feinman, and Lois Beckett.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Irin Carmon | New York Magazine | April 1, 2019 | 18 minutes (4,735 words)

Irin Carmon and Amy Brittain were on the verge of publishing an investigation looking into sexual misconduct allegations against a powerful executive at CBS. But the Washington Post decided not to run the story. Carmon looks back at how an important story was killed.

Joe Bernstein | BuzzFeed News | April 2, 2019 | 30 minutes (7,700 words)

The intentions behind the Nazi salute photograph seen around the world were hardly as sinister as they first appeared. But in Trump and Twitter’s America, as one small Midwestern town discovered, image is everything.

Robert Sanchez | 5280 Magazine | April 1, 2019 | 12 minutes (3,216 words)

The community of Columbine has rebuilt and redefined itself over the past 20 years since the high school massacre.

Amanda Feinman | Guernica Magazine | March 28, 2019 | 9 minutes (2,267 words)

“For a school of drag to have liberated itself from binary rigidity is no small thing. The variety and fluidity here hint at larger trends within the art form, and have implications that reverberate beyond the drag world, too.”

Lois Beckett | The Guardian | April 4, 2019 | 31 minutes (7,932 words)

“I’m writing to let you know how much I enjoyed Whispers of Love. It’s my first African American romance. I guess I might sound bigoted, but I never knew that black folks fall in love like white folks.”