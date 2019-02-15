The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

An End of road sign is seen overgrown in bushes two years after Hurricane Sandy damaged much of the area on Staten Island. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Emily Raboteau, Joe Bernstein and Davey Alba, Jen Doll, Kate Harris, and Lisa Franklin.

Emily Raboteau | New York Review of Books | February 1, 2019 | 49 minutes (12,293 words)

“For all the ferocity of my love, I’m powerless to protect my kids from the mass extinction we’re in the midst of that could eliminate 30–50 percent of all living species by the middle of the twenty-first century. Why is this not the core of the core curriculum? Why aren’t we all speaking about this?”

Joe Bernstein, Davey Alba | BuzzFeed News | February 5, 2019 | 30 minutes (7,617 words)

Twenty-three-year-old Indiana native Tomi Masters had only set out to work in California’s cannabis industry, so how did she end up dead in a Manila river?

Jen Doll | Harper’s Bazaar | February 12, 2019 | 15 minutes (3,997 words)

Jen Doll considers the value of millennials owning whatever privilege and generational wealth they’ve benefitted from as a step toward acknowledging that the path to success isn’t a level playing field, and income inequality is a major obstacle for many.

Kate Harris | The Walrus | February 12, 2019 | 7 minutes (1,755 words)

Who’s really footing the bill for your amazing vacation to an untouched destination? You’re buying the plane tickets, but locals are paying the price.

Lisa Franklin | Autostraddle | February 11, 2019 | 7 minutes (1,995 words)

A sweetly nostalgic essay about queer teenage feelings: if you can’t say them out loud, say them with a super-personal, emotion-laden gift.