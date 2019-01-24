What He Left Behind

Kira Martin | Longreads | January 2019 | 13 minutes (3,412 words)

When a woman is pregnant, cells from her baby cross the placenta and enter her bloodstream. From there they sink into the tissue of her body, where they live for decades and perhaps for the rest of her life — they’ve been found in women in their 70s. If you were to capture one of these cells and sequence its DNA, it would be different from the mother’s. It would be half her and half the baby’s father, tangled and assorted in the complex ways two people come together to make a new person.

When I was 20 weeks pregnant with Max, I had an ultrasound. On the drive there, my husband and I argued about names. I was a fan of traditional names, while he preferred the flamboyant.

“If it’s a girl, how about Krystal?” he suggested. I looked out the window, refusing to dignify that with a response. The landscape scrolled by, trees and houses and the flashes of telephone poles. Then I heard it in my head, and said it aloud like reciting a prayer.

“Maxwell. After my grandfather. His name is Max.”

My husband glanced at me, curious.

“Yeah, okay, I like it. For a boy. But if it’s a girl, you’ll consider Krystal?”

“Sure,” I said, “but his name is Max.”

The function of fetal cells in the mother’s body is not well understood. It is difficult to even find them, but they are there. Even if the fetus dies before viability, the mother will carry these cells forever.

At that ultrasound, we discovered that Max’s blood supply was threatened. A rupture could cause us both to bleed to death. Max could be dead in seconds. I was ordered to immediate bed rest; there was nothing I could do except lie still, wait, and hope. Hour after hour I spoke to the curve of Max rounding out my shirt. Hang in there, Max. Be strong, Max. I can’t wait to see you, Max.

The scientific name for a person whose body is made up of disparate cells with different DNA is chimera, after the Greek mythological creature with the head of a lion, the body of a goat, and the tail of a serpent. The phenomenon of fetal cells rooted in the mother’s body is known as microchimerism. It may bear noting that the mythological chimera breathed fire.

The long weeks of waiting proved successful; bit by bit the danger dissipated. In the third trimester the medical complications resolved, and I was allowed out of bed. I finished the pregnancy in relief.

I awoke the morning Max was born knowing it was his birthday. I was distracted, waiting. The contractions began at 11 a.m., and from the start they gripped me so powerfully that I struggled not to panic. We raced to the hospital, and he was born just after 1 p.m. People think that a fast labor must be easier, but really it’s only faster. I was still in a daze, trying to take a full breath while someone wrapped him up and handed him to me. The weight of him in my arms steadied me. I caught my breath.

We studied each other, silent. His eyes were a deep smoky blue, the darkness of them promising the stained glass brown they would become. He stared back at me, unblinking and somber. He never cried about being born — it just wasn’t that upsetting to him. I realized somewhere, deep in a place without words, that this child needed me in a different way than his older brother. I will always be on your side, I promised him.

A nurse reached between us and loosened the wrapping of his blanket enough to slide a thermometer between the soft folds of skin under his arm. She checked it, and shook her head at the other nurse. She turned to me and said, “Baby is a little colder than we like. We’re going to warm him up.”

“His name is Max,” I said, but she had already scooped him up and turned away. She placed him in a bassinet, under lights. She covered him with warmed blankets. On top of that, she draped what looked like a square of slick black plastic from a heavy trash bag. She checked his temperature again, waited, and checked again. I watched. I was not fooled by this nurse’s studied, calm tone. My flesh itched to hold him and make him better.

“Give him to me.” The bustle in the room all but drowned my voice. There was a pause, and the nurses looked at each other. “Now. Give him to me.” They shrugged. Worth a try, they seemed to say.

They unwrapped Max down to his rustling diaper, tugged open my gown, and laid him down, his chest against mine. They draped the warm blankets over us both. His legs pulled up at his sides like a frog, and he pulled his fists up on either side of his head. His hair was still damp from birth, strands slicked against his head like soft pencil strokes. He rested his ear against me, and we both breathed in relief. Underneath the bundle of his tiny body, my heart pumped blood that was now partly him.

The next time the nurse checked his temperature, she smiled.

What happens to these fetal cells in the mother’s body is unclear. Researchers have found them clustered at sites of organ damage, such as a heart that has been battered by disease. Some speculate that they serve a protective, possibly healing role.

When Max’s older brother was 6 and Max was 3, I had a third son. I always wanted a lot of kids and was delighted with my puppy pile of boys. Everything seemed perfect to me, but my husband was falling apart. He teetered between paralyzing sorrow and explosive bouts of rage. The escape he chased left him staggering in the door late at night, so drunk he couldn’t untie his shoes, or glassy-eyed with drugs and the drama they invited in. Our home became chaotic and dangerous in the way homes do when someone is sinking under the weight of self-medication and despair.

And then he was gone, his belongings stuffed into a trash bag and the door slammed behind him. The four of us were left behind, huddled together. We would not see him again until the day my oldest son graduated high school.

At night my baby slept on my right, so I could nurse him without fully waking. On my left slept Max, who reacted to the loss of his dad with night terrors. Four or five times a night he stirred in his sleep, reaching into the dark and crying out. The restlessness grew, and he thrashed and screamed and kicked. He clawed at me and once climbed up on my headboard, where he teetered like a high-canopy monkey, shrieking with wordless rage.

I learned to hold him each time he started to fight. I wrapped my arms around him from behind and pinned his arms, crossed over his chest, to stop him from hurting himself or me. I whispered comfort in his ear, but he could not hear me. Max never remembered any of it in the morning.