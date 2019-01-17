We’re Updating Our Privacy Policy

Longreads is owned by Automattic, the company that makes WordPress.com — which is what powers Longreads. As of February 1, 2019, Longreads will also be covered by the same Privacy Policy Automattic uses, one designed to maximize transparency and data privacy.

We’re retiring the separate Privacy Policy for Longreads to keep things straightforward across all of Automattic’s sites and services and wanted to let you know ahead of the switch in case you’re interested in what changes and why, or wanted to take a look at the policy.

The first words of the policy are, “Your privacy is critically important to us.” For Automattic, that means being fully transparent. Only keeping the data there’s a reason to keep. And being thoughtful about how to collect, use, and share personal information.

Here are some of the key updates you’ll see in the policy:

Real-world, concrete examples to give you a clearer picture of how personal information is collected and used.

More information about how you can limit and control the data that you provide to us when become a Longreads member.

Added information about your data protection and privacy rights, and how long we keep information.

Our new Privacy Policy will take effect on February 1, 2019. If you continue to use our services on or after February 1, 2019, you acknowledge that your use will be subject to our new Privacy Policy.

If you’re a Longreads member, you’ll get this information in an email as well — feel free to respond to it with any questions, and thanks for reading!