The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Tressie McMillan Cottom, Kashmir Hill, R.O. Kwon, Jaime Lowe, and Steve Edwards.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Tressie McMillan Cottom | Time Magazine | January 8, 2019 | 7 minutes (1,775 words)

“It might seem that the culture’s perennial strong woman would also be competent. But incompetent and superhero do not actually conflict in the context of essential notions about gender, race, class, and hierarchy.”

Kashmir Hill | Gizmodo | January 9, 2019 | 20 minutes (5,156 words)

John and his mother Ann, who live in a house in Pretoria, South Africa, were two victims of faulty IP address mapping — and the U.S. government played a big role in the mess.

R.O. Kwon | The Paris Review | January 7, 2019 | 4 minutes (1,205 words)

“Sometimes, I’ll read a novel written by a man in which a woman walks home alone, late at night, in America, without having a single thought about her physical safety, and it’s so implausible that I’ll put the book down.”

Jaime Lowe | Topic | January 7, 2019 | 23 minutes (5,763 words)

Baobab trees are as integral a part of the Botswana ecosytem as they are a part of local culture. Unfortunately, the scientists who discovered that ancient baobabs are dying have no clear explanation why.

Steve Edwards | LitHub | January 3, 2019 | 6 minutes (1,722 words)

“Are books to us as leaves are to trees, feeding us while we hold them, then decomposing and feeding us again after we’ve let them go?”