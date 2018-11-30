The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Julie K. Brown, Joe Sexton, Zachary R. Mider and Zeke Faux, Bruce Grierson, and Michael Hainey.

* * *

Julie K. Brown | Miami Herald | November 28, 2018 | 74 minutes (18,700 words)

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly assaulted dozens of underage girls, many repeatedly. His plea deal led to just 13 months in jail, was kept from his victims, and protects his abettors from prosecution. The prosecutor who approved the deal is now the U.S. Labor Secretary. How?

Joe Sexton | ProPublica | November 29, 2018 | 53 minutes (13,431 words)

Officer Stephen Mader chose not to shoot R.J. Williams, choosing instead to de-escalate. He was right — Williams’ gun wasn’t loaded, so he was never a real threat — but another office on the scene shot him anyway. And then Mader got fired.

Zachary R. Mider, Zeke Faux | Bloomberg Businessweek | November 20, 2018 | 17 minutes (4,422 words)

Small business owners across the U.S. are being driven into bankruptcy by usurious loans advanced by predatory lenders that are making a lot of other people very, very rich. It’s perfectly horrifying, and perfectly legal.

Bruce Grierson | Hakai Magazine | November 20, 2018 | 21 minutes (5,400 words)

As Bruce Grierson reports in this fascinating piece, clear-cut logging has much deeper repercussions than simply denuding the land of trees — it also affects a critical underground ecosystem of dissolved rock called karst as well as the organisms that depend on it.

Michael Hainey | Esquire | November 27, 2018 | 30 minutes (7,648 words)

At Esquire, Bruce Springsteen talks to Michael Hainey about Trump’s divisive politics, raising kids to become solid citizens, how to learn to deal with the baggage of your upbringing to be the person you truly want to be, and how, at age 69 after two serious bouts of depression, he’s still figuring it all out, just like the rest of us.