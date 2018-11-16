The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Sheera Frenkel, Nicholas Confessore, Cecilia Kang, Matthew Rosenberg, and Jack Nicas; Phil Klay, Harley Rustad, Michael Graff, and Alan Siegel.

Jack Nicas, Matthew Rosenberg, Cecilia Kang, Sheera Frenkel, Nicholas Confessore | The New York Times | November 14, 2018 | 24 minutes (6,222 words)

A New York Times investigation into the questionable ways Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder, and Sheryl Sandberg, its Chief Operating Officer, have worked to contain and distract from the company’s biggest scandals, including reports of Russian Facebook accounts influencing the 2016 presidential election, inappropriate data mining and sharing, and the platform having no actionable policy against hate speech.

Phil Klay | America, The Jesuit Review | November 11, 2018 | 31 minutes (7,977 words)

War doesn’t just assault your physical self, it assaults your understanding of the world, your ethics, and your faith — even when you think you’re on the “right” side.

Harley Rustad | The Walrus | November 9, 2018 | 13 minutes (3,420 words)

Separated by thousands of miles and the Second World War, author Harley Rustad’s grandparents maintained a correspondence spanning hundreds of letters over four years. As he traveled through Europe and North Africa commanding a tank troop in the 11th Canadian ­Armoured Regiment, Harry Mac­donald kept one of Jacquelyn Ruth Robinson’s letters — the one that kept him going, the one in which she said “yes.”

Michael Graff | Oxford American | November 12, 2018 | 8 minutes (2,228 words)

As a series of strokes robbed Michael Graff’s dad of his mobility and his mental faculties, Graff looks at what it means to hope and what it means to love, finding them in things that are common and simple, in the clarity of a beautiful lyric, the call of a whip-poor-will, and a last loving embrace.

Alan Siegel | The Ringer | November 14, 2018 | 35 minutes (8,958 words)

Twenty-five years ago, Nirvana turned down their amps and played the most memorable, original, and tender performance of their career. Here’s how history was made.