The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jean Guerrero, Lauren Weber, Doug Bock Clark, Dara Horn, and Dan Nosowitz.
1. My Father Says He’s a ‘Targeted Individual.’ Maybe We All Are

Jean Guerrero | Wired | October 25, 2018 | 24 minutes (6,154 words)

When Jean Guerrero’s father told her that the CIA was monitoring him, she didn’t dismiss his claims. She investigated his them the way a journalist should, and she began to see our digital world very differently.

2. A Brutal Clock

Lauren Weber | HuffPost | October 26, 2018 | 30 minutes (7,547 words)

On how “fighter parents” like Amber Olsen (parents whose children have rare diseases) are getting scientists and profit-hungry pharmaceutical companies to do research, conduct clinical trials, and develop treatments for life-threatening, yet little-known ailments. How do they do it? With sheer determination and unrelenting superhuman efforts to raise money and awareness for their child’s cause.

3. The Whalers’ Odyssey

Doug Bock Clark | The Atavist | October 31, 2018 | 28 minutes (7,200 words)

A courageous tribe, a colossal foe, and a terrifying ocean voyage.

4. Becoming Anne Frank

Dara Horn | Smithsonian | October 30, 2018 | 14 minutes (3,591 words)

“Why did we turn an isolated teenage girl into the world’s most famous Holocaust victim?”

5. CBD is Everywhere. But is it a Scam?

Dan Nosowitz | Vox — The Goods | November 1, 2018 | 19 minutes (4,844 words)

An expose on the $350 million CBD industry pointing to the illegality, lack of regulation, and by and large lack of efficacy of everyone’s new favorite anxiety antidote.

