The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Natalie Kitroeff and Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Brendan I. Koerner, Eve Peyser, Darius Miles, and Bill Wyman.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Natalie Kitroeff, Jessica Silver-Greenberg | The New York Times | October 21, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,111 words)

“The New York Times reviewed thousands of pages of court and other public records involving workers who said they had suffered miscarriages, gone into premature labor or, in one case, had a stillborn baby after their employers rejected their pleas for assistance.”

Brendan I. Koerner | Wired | October 23, 2018 | 31 minutes (7,817 words)

How a malevolent, remorseless online troll and the shoot-first, ask questions later mode of policing created a real-life tragedy in Wichita, Kansas.

Eve Peyser | Vice Magazine | October 17, 2018 | 6 minutes (1,607 words)

She wanted a career as a writer, but the more time she spent building her brand for her growing Twitter followers, the sadder and lonelier she became.

Darius Miles | The Players’ Tribune | October 24, 2018 | 26 minutes (6,600 words)

The former NBA player opens up about his mental health issues and shares some stories about what it was like to be an 18-year-old meeting Michael Jordan and suddenly earning millions in Los Angeles.

Bill Wyman | Vulture | October 18, 2018 | 17 minutes (4,478 words)

On Elton John’s surprisingly slow start to his career, the seeming inauthenticity of some of his songs, and the incredible stamina he maintains for live performances at age 71.