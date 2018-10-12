The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

More Than Me “I am Abigail” campaign, 2012

This week, we’re sharing stories from Finlay Young, Katie Prout, Molly Crabapple, Sean Flynn, and Harley Rustad.

Finlay Young | ProPublica | October 11, 2018 | 54 minutes (13,700 words)

Katie Meyler founded the More Than Me Academy in Liberia to educate girls and get them off the street. She also hired the man who would rape dozens of MTM’s 11 and 12 year old students, impregnating some and leaving others HIV positive.

Katie Prout | LitHub | October 9, 2018 | 15 minutes (3,898 words)

When the director of her MFA writing program advises her not to pursue a part-time job to help pay the bills, Katie Prout starts visiting the local food bank out of necessity.

Molly Crabapple | New York Review of Books | October 6, 2018 | 22 minutes (5,627 words)

Writer and artist Molly Crabapple tells the story of her late great grandfather, self-taught artist Sam Rothbort, and of the Bund, the revolutionary anti-Zionist Jewish political party he joined in Vilna in 1898.

Sean Flynn | GQ | October 4, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,138 words)

As Alpine glaciers recede in alarming speed, they reveal more and more bodies of people who’d died tragically on the ice, some of them considered missing for decades.

Harley Rustad | The Walrus | October 5, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,146 words)

Unsatisfied with his own efforts at growing Ficus religiosa, bonsai enthusiast Harley Rustad totes his too-tall tree to Ontario to seek advice from Canadian bonsai expert Nigel Saunders. Saunders tends over 180 bonsais and has attracted a cult following for his instructive YouTube videos — his miniature lemon tree alone has earned 1.5 million views.