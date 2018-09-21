The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

Four Nudes by Jules Pascin (Photo by Barney Burstein/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Elizabeth Bruenig, Michael Hobbes, Jesse Barron, Matthew Walsh, and Alan Siegel.

Elizabeth Bruenig | Washington Post | September 19, 2018 | 37 minutes (9,475 words)

In 2006, a high school student in Arlington, Texas named Amber Wyatt reported that she had been raped by two classmates. Authorities failed to help her and she was ostracized by her community. Twelve years later, Wyatt’s case remains unresolved, a troubling reminder that justice doesn’t always find a way.

Michael Hobbes | HuffPost Highline | September 19, 2018 | 29 minutes (7,450 words)

“Years from now, we will look back in horror at the counterproductive ways we addressed the obesity epidemic and the barbaric ways we treated fat people—long after we knew there was a better path.”

Jesse Barron | GQ | September 17, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,227 words)

Sometimes trash washes ashore after a huge tropical storm. Sometimes opportunists do.

Matthew Walsh | Sixth Tone | September 1, 2018 | 30 minutes (7,472 words)

Serial relocation of the semi-nomadic, reindeer-herding Evenki is not only destroying their culture and language, it’s endangering the reindeer as a species. Who’s to blame? The Chinese government, who has insisted on relocating the Evenki herders three times since 1949.

Alan Siegel | The Ringer | September 20, 2018 | 44 minutes (11,214 words)

“How two first-time screenwriters, a guy from Montana, and a pair of up-and-coming movie stars made the greatest poker movie ever.”