The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Brittany Packnett, Rahima Nasa, Jordan Smith, Scott Korb, and Chris Heath.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Brittany Packnett | Elle | September 12, 2018 | 6 minutes (1,604 words)

“I’m a black woman in America. I have been owed plenty of apologies. I just never believed I deserved to demand one.”

Rahima Nasa | ProPublica | September 4, 2018 | 12 minutes (3,187 words)

As part of ProPublica’s “Documenting Hate” project, Rahima Nasa profiles the wife of a Queens imam who was murdered in 2016. Although there appeared to be no other possible motive, prosecutors failed to try the case as the hate crime it likely was.

Jordan Smith | The Intercept | September 8, 2018 | 41 minutes (10,312 words)

Wendell Lindsey is serving life prison for murdering his daughter. Maybe he did, or maybe he’s also a victim — of junk science, personal vendettas, weak investigation, and bad attorneys.

Scott Korb | Oxford American | September 4, 2018 | 17 minutes (4,278 words)

Scott Korb reflects on his white privilege, and the state of Florida and its racist history — a state in which his life was irrevocably changed at age 5, when his father was killed by a drunk driver in May, 1982.

Chris Heath | GQ | September 11, 2018 | 58 minutes (14,5480 words)

Paul McCartney, the type of man who washes out his one pair of socks after the gig, is polite, profanity-averse, and still a prolific performer. He talks to Chris Heath about getting mugged with Linda while recording Band on the Run in Nigeria, killing frogs on his childhood estate to “toughen himself up,” and collaborating with Kanye West.