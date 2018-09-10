Sabrina

A video of a missing woman being murdered has surfaced on the internet, confirming the worst. Her boyfriend, lying low at a friend’s house, stumbles upon a radio program whose enigmatic host says she’s still alive.
Nick Drnaso | An excerpt from the graphic novel Sabrina | Drawn & Quarterly | May 2018

SABRINA.interior109-1.jpg
SABRINA.interior109-2
SABRINA.interior109-3
SABRINA.interior109-4
SABRINA.interior109-5
SABRINA.interior109-6
SABRINA.interior109-7SABRINA.interior109-8SABRINA.interior109-9
SABRINA.interior110-1SABRINA.interior110-2SABRINA.interior110-3SABRINA.interior110-4SABRINA.interior110-5SABRINA.interior110-6SABRINA.interior110-7SABRINA.interior110-8SABRINA.interior110-9SABRINA.interior111-1SABRINA.interior111-2SABRINA.interior111-3SABRINA.interior111-4SABRINA.interior111-5SABRINA.interior111-6SABRINA.interior111-7SABRINA.interior111-8SABRINA.interior111-9SABRINA.interior112-1SABRINA.interior112-2SABRINA.interior112-3SABRINA.interior112-4SABRINA.interior112-5
SABRINA.interior116-1SABRINA.interior116-2SABRINA.interior116-3SABRINA.interior117-1SABRINA.interior117-2SABRINA.interior117-3SABRINA.interior117-4SABRINA.interior117-5SABRINA.interior117-6SABRINA.interior117-7SABRINA.interior117-8SABRINA.interior118-1SABRINA.interior118-2SABRINA.interior118-3SABRINA.interior118-4SABRINA.interior118-5SABRINA.interior118-6SABRINA.interior119-1SABRINA.interior119-2SABRINA.interior119-3SABRINA.interior119-4SABRINA.interior119-5SABRINA.interior119-6SABRINA.interior119-7SABRINA.interior119-8SABRINA.interior119-9SABRINA.interior120-1SABRINA.interior120-2SABRINA.interior120-3SABRINA.interior120-4SABRINA.interior120-5

* * *

Nick Drnaso was born in 1989 in Palos Hills, Illinois. His most recent work, Sabrina, is the first graphic novel ever longlisted for the Man Booker Prize. His debut graphic novel, Beverly, received the LA Times Book prize for Best Graphic Novel. He has contributed to several comics anthologies, self-published a handful of comics, been nominated for three Ignatz Awards, and co-edited the second and third issue of Linework, Columbia College’s annual comic anthology. Drnaso lives in Chicago, where he works as a cartoonist and illustrator.

Editor: Dana Snitzky

