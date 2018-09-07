The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Lyz Lenz, Chris Sweeney, Megan Zahneis and Jack Stripling, Davey Alba, and Christopher Borrelli.

Lyz Lenz | Columbia Journalism Review | September 5, 2018 | 25 minutes (6,973 words)

If we figure out how Tucker Carlson went from promising gonzo journalist to “shouty guy in the bow tie,” maybe we’ll figure out what happened to America.

Chris Sweeney| Audubon | September 5, 2018 | 19 minutes (5,350 words)

“Birds like Roseate Spoonbills and Burrowing Owls are ending up in the stomachs of hungry pythons and Nile monitors. Is it too late to stop them?”

Megan Zahneis and Jack Stripling | Chronicle of Higher Education | September 4, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,343 words)

Now the story of an ambitious chemistry professor in Colorado who forged a letter and lost everything.

Davey Alba | BuzzFeed | September 4, 2018 | 28 minutes (7,629 words)

“If you want to know what happens to a country that has opened itself entirely to Facebook, look to the Philippines.”

Christopher Borrelli | Chicago Tribune | September 6, 2018 | 12 minutes (3,216 words)

Othea Loggan made minimum wage in 1964. He makes minimum wage now. The owners are somehow fine with that.