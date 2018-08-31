The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Christine Kenneally, Desiree Stennett and Lisa Rowan, Andrea Long Chu, Victoria Blanco, and David Kushner.

Christine Kenneally | BuzzFeed News | August 27, 2018 | 108 minutes (27,057 words)

A wide-ranging piece of investigative journalism — the result of four years of research — on widespread abuse and in some cases, the killing of children at St. Joseph’s Catholic Orphanage in Vermont and other orphanages, in the 20th century.

Desiree Stennett and Lisa Rowan | The Penny Hoarder | August 27, 2018 | 44 minutes (11,000 words)

For The Penny Hoarder‘s first longform project, Desiree Stennett and Lisa Rowan share the stories of lives forever changed after losing homes to foreclosure at the height of the financial crisis. So many families haven’t woken up from what still feels like their own personal nightmare, even though more than 9 million Americans are having the same dream.

Andrea Long Chu | Chronicle of Higher Education | August 30, 2018 | 7 minutes (1,907 words)

“When scholars defend Avital — or ‘complicate the narrative,’ as we like to say — in part this is because we cannot stand believing what most people believe. The need to feel smarter is deep. Intelligence is a hungry god.”

Victoria Blanco | Catapult | August 30, 2018 | 11 minutes (2,856 words)

A personal essay in which Mexican-American writer Victoria Blanco reflects on change over the years at the border between El Paso, Texas, and Cuidad, Juárez, as immigration patrolling has become increasingly restrictive, and how the Rio Grande, which lies between the two towns, has begun drying up as a result of climate change.

David Kushner | Esquire | August 21, 2018 | 17 minutes (4,298 words)

How a happy accident has gone on to make men happy the world over.