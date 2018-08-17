The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Steve Stecklow, Lynn Johnson, Steven Hyden, Morgan Jerkins, and Chris McGreal.

Steve Stecklow | Reuters | August 15, 2018 | 18 minutes (4,500 words)

A Reuters investigation finds that Facebook is having a difficult time combating hate speech in Myanmar, a market where the platform dominates and where there have been regular outbreaks of ethnic violence. Reuters found more than 1,000 posts, comments, and images targeting the Rohingya Muslim minority group, some urging for them to be shot or exterminated.

Lynn Johnson | National Geographic | August 16, 2018 | 46 minutes (11,500 words)

This feature about an advancement in medicine that allows for face transplantation tells the story of a young woman getting a second chance after blowing her face off with a gun in a suicide attempt at 18. It also examines just what our faces mean to us and do for us as humans.

Steven Hyden | The Ringer | August 15, 2018 | 17 minutes (4,335 words)

The hook of Steven Hyden’s feature on Korn’s seminal 1998 album Follow the Leader (of which I owned a copy, even though I listened to maybe just three songs, including ‘Freak on Leash’) is that the quartet, helmed by Jonathan Davis, are the last true rock-and-rollers: Mounds of cocaine, sex in the recording booth, and millions spent honing and perfecting sound quality. But what makes this article utterly fascinating is the examination of nu metal’s stupefying rise, and how the genre subsumed pop music in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a rejoinder to the oleaginous tunes that dominated the top 40 charts.

Morgan Jerkins | Medium | August 15, 2018 | 20 minutes (5,111 words)

An excellent mini-anthology curated and edited by This Will Be My Undoing author Morgan Jerkins. In her introduction, Jerkins writes about her own experiences of having TSA rifle through the Marley twists atop her head while whitesplaining how to care for her hair. Included are pieces by Jamilah Lemieux on the pleasures and pains of traveling first class while Black; Randy Winston on being the only black person at a Cathedral in Florence; Mateo Askaripour on traveling to Florence and discovering racism exists there, too; Kaitlyn Greenidge on traveling to Anguilla, which is predominantly black; Nneka M. Okona on finding kinship among other Black women travelers on a trip to Colombia.

Chris McGreal | The Guardian | August 13, 2018 | 9 minutes (2,417 words)

In small towns across Kansas, residents and community leaders grapple with the increasingly ubiquitous presence of America’s fastest-growing retailer.