The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

The Walls Unit in Huntsville, Texas where prisoners from death row are executed. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Pamela Colloff, Amanda Fortini, Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, Ira Glass, and Linda Holmes.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Pamela Colloff | ProPublica | May 23, 2018 | 43 minutes (10,897 words)

Mickey Bryan’s husband, a beloved high school principal, was charged with killing her. Did he do it, or had there been a terrible mistake?

Amanda Fortini | California Sunday | May 21, 2018 | 31 minutes (7,805 words)

Las Vegas has long been more of a metaphor than a city, a place to lose yourself—or at least lose your money. But now also it’s a city tied up with a new identity of death and mourning, a city that is #VegasStrong. “The city passed all the expected emotions to pivot to strength,” writes Amanda Fortini. “What about #VegasSad, they joked, or #VegasAngry, or #VegasDepressed?”

Atossa Araxia Abrahamian | New York Review of Books | May 21, 2018 | 10 minutes (2,652 words)

Drawing borders around people might give us a more orderly and predictable world. But for all the promised benefits of a frictionless experience of journeying, it may not be a more humane one.

Ira Glass | This American Life | May 17, 2018 | 22 minutes (5,503 words)

Ira Glass challenges young journalists to tear up old models and find new ways to fight the “massive machine churning out non-factual stories” and come up with “new ideas about how to reach people and what to reach them with.”

Linda Holmes | NPR | May 24, 2018 | 9 minutes (2,343 words)

“But maybe it was this interview because the disrespect felt so benign in the delivery and so destructive in the effect.”