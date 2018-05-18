The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jessica Bruder, Garrett M. Graff, Suleika Jaouad, Gulnaz Saiyed, and Daniel Riley.

Jessica Bruder | New York Magazine | May 16, 2018 | 20 minutes (5,188 words)

Doug Schifter waged a one-man campaign to stop Uber from putting his fellow black-car drivers out of business. Then he decided to take his own life.

Garrett M. Graff | Wired | May 15, 2018 | 33 minutes (8,279 words)

Garrett M. Graff reports on how serving in Vietnam instilled a discipline and relentlessness in Robert S. Mueller that underpins his approach to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Suleika Jaouad | The New York Times Magazine | May 16, 2018 | 15 minutes (3,841 words)

How some inmates serving life sentences in prison work 10-15 hours a day, seven days a week so that terminally ill fellow prisoners do not have to die alone.

Gulnaz Saiyed | Catapult | May 15, 2018 | 7 minutes (1,864 words)

Living many states away from her parents and much of her extended family during the holy month of Ramadan, writer Gulnaz Saiyed remembers the food and flavors of home.

Daniel Riley | GQ | May 1, 2018 | 27 minutes (6,788 words)

Artur Samarin was a 19-year-old Ukrainian college student when he visited the U.S. via a summer exchange program and met an American couple willing to adopt him so he could stay indefinitely. There was a catch: Samarin would need to change his name to Asher Potts and enroll in school as a 14-year-old high school student.