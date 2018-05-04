The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

A visiting room in the Federal ADX Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. (Photo by Stephen J. Dubner / Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Chris Outcalt, Corie Brown, Daniel Immerwahr, Toniann Fernandez, and Karen Abbott.

Chris Outcalt | The Atavist | May 1, 2018 | 43 minutes (10,922 words)

How a rookie FBI agent spent a decade investigating the conspiracy surrounding the murder of Manuel (Tati) Torrez, a high-ranking member of the notorious Mexican Mafia gang, la Eme.

Corie Brown | The New Food Economy | April 26, 2018 | 22 minutes (5,625 words)

A native Kansan returns home to find that the broken promises of commodity agriculture have destroyed a way of life.

Daniel Immerwahr | n + 1 | April 26, 2018 | 13 minutes (3,494 words)

Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk — they look a lot like the villains they fight. When did superheroes switch from working for justice to running a protection racket?

Toniann Fernandez | The Paris Review | April 25, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,122 words)

It took Toniann Fernandez a decade after first leaving her New Jersey home to understand the appeal of Bruce Springsteen, the state’s officially sanctioned saint, and she tracks her various exploits this past year in what eventually becomes a futile attempt to meet the Boss.

Karen Abbott | Topic | May 1, 2018 | 8 minutes (2,054 words)

On the not-so-surprisingly tight bonds between parrot enthusiasts and their feathered friends.