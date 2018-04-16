The 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winners

As expected, the New York Times and The New Yorker dominated much of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize fanfare, and while it is necessary to honor the award-winning reporting undertaken by Jodie Kantor, Meghan Twohey, and Ronan Farrow, some of the most-talked about features from this past year were also celebrated. Including, Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, whose in-depth reporting on Dylann Roof for GQ won for feature writing (Ghansah also won a National Magazine Award for this story). And the staff of the Cincinnati Enquirer, which provided a brutal examination of the effects of heroin during a week-long period.
The entire list of the other Pulitzer recipients can be found here, but below is a list of some of the honored works.
Explanatory Reporting: “The U.S. Border” (Arizona Republic and the USA Today Network)
Public Service: “Investigation into Sexual Assault and Other Abuses Perpetrated by Powerful Figures in Hollywood and Other Industries” (Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey of the New York Times; Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker)
Breaking News Reporting: “Coverage of Wild Fires During the Fall of 2017” (The Press-Democrat, Santa Rosa, CA)
Feature Writing: “A Most American Terrorist: The Making of Dylann Roof” (Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, GQ)
Investigative Reporting: “Coverage of Roy Moore and the U.S. Senate Special Election in Alabama” (The Washington Post)
National Reporting: “Investigation of Russia’s Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election” (The New York Times and the Washington Post)
International Reporting: “Duterte’s War” (Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall, and Manuel Mogato, Reuters)
Local Reporting: “Seven Days of Heroin” (Cincinnati Enquirer)
Commentary: John Archibald, Alabama Media Group
Criticism: Jerry Saltz, New York Magazine
Breaking News Photography: “Image of a Car Striking a Crowed in the Aftermath of the Charlottesville Protest March” (Ryan Kelly, Daily Progress, Charlottesville, VA)
Feature Photography: “Images of Rohingya Refugees Fleeing Myanmar” (Photography Staff of Reuters)
Fiction: Less (Andrew Sean Greer)
Non-Fiction: Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Blake America (James Foreman Jr.)
Biography: Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder (Caroline Fraser)
History: Gulf: The Making of an American Sea (Jack E. Davis)
Music: Damn. (Kendrick Lamar)