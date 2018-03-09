The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Lili Loofbourow, Rachel Monroe, Benjamin Weiser, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, and Megan Greenwell.

* * *

Lili Loofbourow | Virginia Quarterly Review | March 5, 2018 | 23 minutes (5,980 words)

The male glance is what we do to art by women: it’s a look that is quick, it judges, it supposes, and it moves on. It’s what makes art by men serious, and art by women dismissive. “We’ve been hemorrhaging great work for decades,” writes Lili Loofbourow, “partly because we were so bad at seeing it.”

Rachel Monroe | The Atlantic | March 5, 2018 | 27 minutes (6,786 words)

Con man Derek Alldred met women on a dating site and swindled them out of more than a million dollars. The women found that there was little law enforcement could do to help them, so they banded together to take him down.

Benjamin Weiser | The New York Times | March 3, 2018 | 31 minutes (7,864 words)

Nakesha Williams’ promising life was derailed by mental illness. She resisted help from friends, family members, and social workers and died on the street.

Karla Cornejo Villavicencio | Elle | March 7, 2018 | 5 minutes (1,400 words)

A DREAMer discusses her daily beauty and fashion routine: the clothes she wears to the airport in case she gets screened, the nail polish she wears with a short manicure in case she’s fingerprinted, the waterproof mascara she uses in case she cries.

Megan Greenwell | Topic | March 1, 2018 | 12 minutes (3,166 words)

Despite the fact that women have been playing billiards since it became a hobby for European royals in the 15th century, they still have to endure cheap shots from men who can’t resist critiquing their game.