The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jason Fagone, Joe Zadeh, Victoria Myers, Andrew Dickson, and Steve Almond.

Jason Fagone | Huffington Post Highline | March 1, 2018 | 43 minutes (10,910 words)

How a dyslexic cereal box designer with a penchant for puzzles and patterns figured out a loophole in the Cash WinFall state lottery game, earning $27 million in gross profits playing the lottery over nine years in two states.

Joe Zadeh | Vice | February 22, 2018 | 15 minutes (3,971 words)

The London-based performer WillNE is a self-employed YouTube celebrity at age 21. Unfortunately, that success means he barely leaves the house.

Victoria Myers | The Interval | February 27, 2018 | 26 minutes (6,700 words)

Even Bernadette Peters, as talented and beloved and powerful as ever, has been underestimated for decades as both eternally cute and impossibly naïve. In honor of Peters’ 70th birthday, Victoria Myers — editor of The Interval, a website dedicated to promoting gender parity in theatre — celebrates Peters’ unparalleled career in Hollywood and on Broadway by lovingly recreating her extraordinary life story in one definitive profile.

Andrew Dickson | The Guardian | February 23, 2018 | 19 minutes (4,898 words)

On the centuries-long quest to create the perfect, all-encompassing English dictionary.

Steve Almond | Southwest: The Magazine | March 1, 2018 | 14 minutes (3,621 words)

Steve Almond rediscovers his love of pinball as an adult and joins a social club dedicated to the enjoyment and preservation of pinball machines.