The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Aly Raisman, Joseph Williams, Jenna Wortham, Mayukh Sen, and Sirin Kale.

Aly Raisman | BuzzFeed | January 19, 2018 | 8 minutes (2,219 words)

The six-time Olympic medalist was one of more than 150 women who gave victim impact statements at the sentencing of Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the American gymnastics team. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sex crimes. For more, read the original 2016 reporting by the Indianapolis Star.

Joseph Williams | Curbed | January 24, 2018 | 13 minutes (3,272 words)

In this essay supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, Joseph Williams investigates the increasingly deft mechanisms at work evicting lower-income apartment dwellers in rapidly gentrifying cities, while chronicling his own descent from white collar Politico reporter living in a luxury apartment, to jobless, homeless man.

Jenna Wortham | The New York Times | January 24, 2018 | 24 minutes (6,234 words)

In her first cover piece for the New York Times magazine, Jenna Wortham profiles RuPaul, making note of the ways in which he — and his 9-year-old reality competition TV show — have had to evolve along with shifting understandings of gender, and the politics around it.

Mayukh Sen | Hazlitt | January 22, 2018 | 9 minutes (2,490 words)

When Buffy Sainte-Marie had her first child in 1976, she woke up in the hospital next to a basket of formula. As a Native American, she came from a culture in which best-feeling had been discouraged and even prohibited. So she decided to take the issue into her workplace, breastfeeding her son on an episode of Sesame Street.

Sirin Kale | Broadly | January 23, 2018 | 12 minutes (3,129 words)

What happened when the Spice Girls decided to make Spice World, their first feature film, twenty years ago? It’s a zany tale involving “Cool Britannia,” one of the highest selling female pop groups of all time, paparazzi, and Meat Loaf as a bus driver who defuses a bomb.