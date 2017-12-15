Longreads Best of 2017: Investigative Reporting on Sexual Misconduct

It was a year in which investigations loomed over us as we woke up each day and absorbed the news. Former FBI director Robert Mueller began investigating whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had any links to the Russian government and its efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. The opioid crisis was covered by a few outlets wondering who, exactly, is profiting while countless people are dying. But it is the investigations into sexual misconduct perpetrated by powerful men across several industries that has had the most significant impact in 2017. And much of the reporting has been led by The New York Times.
In early January, Times journalists Emily Steel and Michael S. Schmidt reported that Fox News had spent millions of dollars to settle sexual harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly. By April, the two reporters began publishing stories on a near-daily basis: O’Reilly continued to thrive at Fox News despite five women coming forward with allegations against him; advertisers announced they were withdrawing their ads from O’Reilly’s show because of the Times reports; President Trump defended O’Reilly and was immediately criticized; 21st Century Fox enlisted a law firm to investigate a harassment claim against O’Reilly. In the third week of April, after all this rigorous reporting, O’Reilly was finally forced out at Fox News.
O’Reilly’s fall was a catalyst for a long-needed house cleaning at the media corporation. In May, the Times reported that Fox News co-president Bill Shine was also forced out, accused in several lawsuits of covering up the scandals at the network and dismissing concerns from women who spoke out.
A shift appeared to be transpiring: Institutions that had customarily protected their own interests by insulating men in power and enabling their abusive behavior began taking allegations more seriously (and it is important to note here, with clear evidence from the settlements that have been made public, that it’s not that women haven’t come forward to report abuse in the past, but that their concerns have been routinely shrugged off, and that they’ve been silenced).
Emily Steel’s tireless reporting continued: In July, with her colleague Kevin Draper, the Times reported that Jamie Horowitz, head of sports programming at Fox Sports, was fired amid an investigation into sexual harassment. In August, the Huffington Post reported that longtime Fox News host Eric Bolling sent unsolicited lewd photos to colleagues at Fox Business. In September Fox parted ways with him.
October brought Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s blockbuster story detailing the decades worth of allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and Ronan Farrow’s 10-month investigation that included harrowing accounts from 13 women alleging sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein followed on The New Yorker shortly thereafter. In response, the board of the Weinstein Company fired him, while women continued to come forward to share their own experiences.
If O’Reilly’s downfall had been a catalyst for this moment, Weinstein’s was a reckoning. Weinstein’s horrific behavior was said to be a long-time open secret in Hollywood, and we’d later learn in a stunning story from Kantor, Twohey, and their colleagues Susan Dominus, Jim Rutenberg, and Steve Eder, that Weinstein protected himself from abuse allegations by building relationships with prominent politicians, talent agencies, and media companies to provide him with cover and by threatening the careers of anyone who spoke out against him. Weinstein finally facing consequences for his actions was a signal and a rallying cry for victims of abuse. The hashtag #MeToo went viral on social media, encouraging women to share their experiences. Bad Men could no longer rely on institutions to protect them. The reckoning had come.
Below is a (comprehensive, but not complete) list of men who have been accused of sexual misconduct, and the reporters and news outlets who broke the news and helped brave victims tell their stories:
- R. Kelly, singer (Jim DeRogatis, BuzzFeed)
- Kevin Spacey, actor (Adam B. Vary, BuzzFeed)
- Roy Price, Amazon Studios executive (Kim Masters and Lesley Goldberg, Hollywood Reporter)
- Robert Scoble, tech blogger (Quinn Norton, Medium post)
- John Besh, chef and restauranteur (Brett Anderson, The Times-Picayune)
- Lockhart Steele, Vox Media’s Editorial Director (Silvia Killingsworth, The Awl)
- Terry Richardson, photographer (Ben Riley-Smith and Nick Allen, The Telegraph)
- Knight Landesman, Artforum publisher (Alan Feuer, The New York Times)
- Michael Oreskes, NPR editorial director (Paul Farhi, The Washington Post)
- Leon Wieseltier, editor of The New Republic (Jennifer Schuessler, The New York Times)
- Hamilton Fish, president and publisher of The New Republic (Sydney Ember, The New York Times)
- Louis C.K., comedian (Melena Ryzik, Cara Buckley and Jodi Kantor, The New York Times)
- Richard Dreyfuss, actor (Jada Yuan, Vulture)
- Charlie Rose, TV host (Irin Carmon and Amy Brittain, The Washington Post)
- James Toback, director (Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times)
- Brett Ratner, director (Amy Kaufman and Daniel Miller, Los Angeles Times)
- André Balazs, hotelier (Laura M. Holson, The New York Times)
- Raul Bocanegra, California assemblyman (Melanie Mason and Dakota Smith, Los Angeles Times)
- Jeffrey Tambor, actor (Dominic Patten, Deadline)
- Dustin Hoffman, actor (Kathryn Rossetter, The Hollywood Reporter)
- Andy Dick, actor (Chris Gardner, The Hollywood Reporter)
- Mark Halperin,political analyst for MSNBC (Oliver Darcy, CNN)
- Ed Westwick, actor (Kristina Cohen, Facebook post)
- Higher education allegations (Nell Gluckman, Brock Read, and Katherine Mangan, The Chronicle of Higher Education)
- Roy Moore, Alabama senate candidate (Stephanie McCrummen, Beth Reinhard and Alice Crites, Washington Post)
- Al Franken, U.S. senator for Minnesota (Leeann Tweeden, KABC)
- Morgan Marquis-Boire, hacker (Sarah Jeong, The Verge)
- Glenn Thrush, New York Times political journalist (Laura McGann, Vox)
- John Lasseter, filmmaker (Kim Masters, The Hollywood Reporter)
- John Conyers Jr., Michigan congressman (Paul McLeod and Lissandra Villa, BuzzFeed)
- Garrison Keillor, public radio host (Minnesota Public Radio)
- Matt Lauer, TV host (Ellen Gabler, Jim Rutenberg, Michael M. Grynbaum and Rachel Abrams, The New York Times)
- Israel Horovitz, playwright (Jessica Benett, The New York Times)
- John Hockenberry, public radio host (Suki Kim, The Cut)
- Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz, public radio hosts (WNYC newsroom)
- Blake Farenthold, Texas congressman (Rachael Bade, Politico)
- Lorin Stein, editor of The Paris Review (Alexandra Alter and Sydney Ember, The New York Times)
- Harold Ford Jr., former congressman for Tennessee (Yashar Ali, Huffington Post)
- James Levine, Met Opera conductor (Michael Cooper, The New York Times)
- Peter Martins, New York City Ballet executive (Robin Pogrebin, The New York Times)
- Mario Batali, chef and restauranteur (Irene Plagianos and Kitty Greenwald, Eater)
- Ken Friedman, restauranteur (Julia Moskin and Kim Severson, The New York Times)
- Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis, ESPN analysts (Timothy Burke, Deadspin)
- Danny Masterson, actor (Yashar Ali, The Huffington Post)
- Tom Ashbrook, public radio host (Travis Andersen, The Boston Globe)
- Ryan Lizza, journalist (Andrew Kirell, Lloyd Grove, and Asawin Suebsaeng, The Daily Beast)
- Morgan Spurlock, director (Twitter Announcement)
- Matt Dababneh, California assemblyman (Melanie Mason and Seema Mehta, Los Angeles Times)
- Tavis Smiley, TV host (Daniel Holloway, Variety)
- Russell Simmons, music producer (Joe Coscarelli and Melena Ryzik, The New York Times)
- Donald Trump, President of the United States (Michael D. Shear, The New York Times)