The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

A. J. Benza, a former New York Daily News gossip columnist, was part of a network of journalists Weinstein used over the years to burnish his reputation. (David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Megan Twohey, Jodi Kantor, Susan Dominus, Jim Rutenberg, and Steve Eder; Eliana Dockterman, Stephanie Zarachek, and Haley Sweetland Edwards; John Woodrow Cox; Nadim Roberts; and Phil Klay.

Megan Twohey, Jodi Kantor, Susan Dominus, Jim Rutenberg, Steve Eder | The New York Times | December 6, 2017 | 32 minutes (8,000 words)

Harvey Weinstein built and relied on relationships with prominent politicians, talent agencies, and media companies to protect himself from abuse allegations. He forced some of his employees to keep him supplied with erectile dysfunction drugs, which were delivered to him before his meetings with women, and threatened their careers if they spoke out.

Eliana Dockterman, Stephanie Zarachek, Haley Sweetland Edwards | TIME | December 6, 2017 | 31 minutes (7,885 words)

In a round-up cover story, TIME Magazine recognizes various women and a few men in media and other fields who had the courage to speak out about the sexual abuse, harassment, and discrimination they endured from men in power. Unfortunately, the magazine undermined the impact of naming the “silence-breakers” of the #MeToo moment as its Person of the Year by selecting sexual-predator-in-chief Donald Trump as runner-up.

John Woodrow Cox | The Washington Post | December 7, 2017 | 36 minutes (9,000 words)

How six teens dealt with their trauma days after the Las Vegas shooting massacre. Cox spoke with family members, friends, witnesses, doctors, and school officials to show the effect of gun violence on these young survivors.

Nadim Roberts | Granta | November 9, 2017 | 34 minutes (8,693 words)

On June 24, 1972, three boys decided to leave their residential school in Canada’s Northwest Territories and walk from Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk (“Tuk”) in a bid to avoid punishment for stealing a pack of cigarettes from their dorm supervisor. Without a highway connecting Inuvik to Tuk, the boys had no idea they were undertaking an impossible journey of 90 miles over boggy tundra. At Granta, Nadim Roberts tells the story of Dennis, Jack, and Bernard, and of the horrific toll residential schools have exacted on Inuits, the Inuit community, and their traditional ways of life.

Phil Klay | The American Scholar | December 4, 2017 | 20 minutes (5,228 words)

“The violence I have seen has left me feeling hollowed out, unable to gild all the agony with some beautiful meaning.”