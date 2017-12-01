The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Luke O’Brien, Jen Gann, Tom Lamont, Norimitsu Onishi, and Sam Knight.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Luke O’Brien | The Atlantic | December 1, 2017 | 40 minutes (10,000 words)

Luke O’Brien profiles Andrew Anglin, a one-time anti-racist vegan who has grown up to become the publisher of the world’s biggest neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer. By chronicling hundreds of heart-stopping details from dozens of sources across decades of dangerous behavior, O’Brien’s work sets a brave and timely example for how to report on extremism responsibly.

Jen Gann | New York Magazine | November 26, 2017 | 19 minutes (4,813 words)

In a heartbreaking reported essay, Jen Gann writes about raising a son who suffers from incurable cystic fibrosis that will likely lead to his early death, the midwife practice that neglected to warn her that she and her husband were carriers, and the likelihood that she and her husband would have chosen to terminate the pregnancy if they had warned her.

Tom Lamont | GQ | November 28, 2017 | 28 minutes (7,010 words)

The untold story of what it felt like to fight that fire and to flee it — a story of a thousand impossible decisions and the people who dared to make them.

Norimitsu Onishi | The New York Times | November 30, 2017 | 29 minutes (7,455 words)

With a population of 127 million, Japan has the most rapidly aging society on the planet. Elderly individuals often live in extreme isolation, albeit only a few feet from neighbors on all sides, “trapped in a demographic crucible of increasing age and declining births.” Their fate? A “lonely death” where their body may remain undiscovered in their small government apartment for days (or even years) because family is distant both physically and emotionally, and friends have all long since passed away.

Sam Knight | The Guardian | November 24, 2017 | 25 minutes (6,285 words)

To perfect a culinary staple as ubiquitous and timeless as the sandwich “is a question of using tenacity, knowledge, know-how, flair.”