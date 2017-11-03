The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

At eight, Promethea was the youngest child to take calculus from Stanford University. Mike Marini follows the prodigy's troubled youth for The Atavist. (AP Photo/Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Doug Loneman).

This week, we’re sharing stories from Mike Mariani, Emma Marris, Patrick Rosal, Susana Ferreira, and Scott Indrisek.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Mike Mariani | The Atavist | October 31, 2017 | 50 minutes (12,600 words)

Promethea Olympia Kyrene Pythaitha renamed herself at age 13, the year she graduated from Montana State University, with the belief that “her life, and its work, would have meaning.” A prodigy who had begun to read at nine months, Promethea grew up in poverty with her mother in Montana. But news of her talents spread throughout the Greek diaspora, bringing into their lives a benefactor who became obsessed with her education.

Emma Marris | Outside | October 30, 2017 | 22 minutes (5,714 words)

The story of Oregon’s first alpha-male wolf in generations — and of the man who tried to save him, until he couldn’t.

Patrick Rosal | LitHub | November 1, 2017 | 13 minutes (3,312 words)

A personal essay by poet Patrick Rosal, framed as a letter to a white woman who mistook him for a server at the black-tie National Book Awards gala, which he had attended in a $90 polyester suit, in support of a friend who was being honored.

Susana Ferreira | The Common | October 31, 2017 | 33 minutes (8,288 words)

In a ranging piece funded by the Matthew Power Literary Reporting Award, journalist Susana Ferreira reports on the decriminalization of drugs in Portugal, where since 2001, addiction has been treated more like an illness than a crime.

Scott Indrisek | Artsy | October 27, 2017 | 10 minutes (2,708 words)

“Almost all of the artists used the same adjective to describe Craigslist — seedy. In some cases, that’s a boon for artmaking.”