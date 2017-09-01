The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Rana Dasgupta, Whitney Joiner, Jesse Barron, Kiese Laymon, and David Roth.

* * *

Rana Dasgupta | The Guardian | August 29, 2017 | 20 minutes (5,229 words)

Alienated and traumatized in a vacuous Paris suburb, 18-year-old Océane saw the world as devoid of intimacy and compassion, a world further cooled by social media, yet she broadcast her own death. Why? What was she trying to teach us about the suffering of others?

Whitney Joiner | Marie Claire | August 23, 2017 | 13 minutes (3,420 words)

Using only topographical maps to navigate, a group of determined adventurers spent seven days driving the rutted back roads of the desert West, in the US’s first all-female road rally. It’s a hell of a ride. The terrain would eat most men alive.

Jesse Barron | Esquire | August 23, 2017 | 26 minutes (6,515 words)

A young woman encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide in a series of texts and telephone calls. Was it a homicide?

Kiese Laymon | BuzzFeed | August 28, 2017 | 7 minutes (1,915 words)

In a poignant personal essay, Kiese Laymon examines black intergenerational wealth and class privilege.

David Roth | The Baffler | August 22, 2017 | 7 minutes (1,828 words)

“It is not quite fair to say that Donald Trump lacks core beliefs, but to the extent that we can take apart these beliefs they amount to Give Donald Trump Your Money and Donald Trump Should Really Be on Television More.”