The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Lizzie Presser, Linda Villarosa, Maurice Chammah, Mike Giglio, and Will Storr.

Lizzie Presser | The California Sunday Magazine | June 1, 2017 | 26 minutes (6,730 words)

After their mother was arrested and deported to Nogales, Mexico, the Marin children became wards of the state, forced to split up and live in separate homes in an overwhelmed and underfunded foster care system. Their story is just one example of the roughly half a million U.S.-born children who’ve lost a parent to arrest, detention, and deportation between 2009 and 2013.

Linda Villarosa | New York Times Magazine | June 6, 2017 | 36 minutes (9,168 words)

In the Southern United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted that if current rates continue, one in two African-American gay and bisexual men will be infected with the virus.

Maurice Chammah | Esquire | May 22, 2017 | 24 minutes (6,000 words)

Ray Spencer spent nearly half his life in prison, convicted of raping his own children. It’s a crime he doesn’t remember committing, and as adults, his grown children began questioning their own memories and set out to find justice for their father.

Mike Giglio | BuzzFeed | June 3, 2017 | 32 minutes (8,200 words)

BuzzFeed reporter Mike Giglio and photographer Warzer Jaff embedded with the elite Iraqi special forces soldiers on the front lines of the battle against ISIS. Their account tells the story of a seven-month attempt to free the Iraqi city of Mosul, with special attention to the “the men they lost along the way.”

Will Storr | The Guardian | June 3, 2017 | 14 minutes (3,612 words)

By now, the idea that positive self-esteem is necessary for success is more or less taken for granted. But what if it’s all based on very shaky, smartly packaged science?