Women Are Relating to James Comey’s Senate Testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony was released Wednesday, in advance of his Thursday appearance before the Senate, and promptly set the internet abuzz.

Editors praised the style of Comey’s writing, though a few took issue with his double-spacing between sentences. People shared screenshots of particularly shocking excerpts, such as President Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that Comey show him “loyalty.”

“I added that I was not ‘reliable’ in the way politicians use that word, but he could always count on me to tell him the truth. I added that I was not on anybody’s side politically and could not be counted on in the traditional political sense, a stance I said was in his best interest as the President. A few moments later, the President said, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence.

Comey’s desire not to be alone with or touched by Trump has been previously reported. The New York Times reported that he asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to leave him alone with the president, and Benjamin Wittes of Lawfare recounted a story involving Comey, who stands 6 feet 8 inches tall, attempting to blend into some curtains in order to avoid being hugged by Trump.

Reading about the experiences in his own words is something else, however. His writing is methodical and deliberate, but crackles with cringe-inducing tension.

Women in particular seemed to relate to the experiences Comey described. See, for example, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters:

So Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be alone with Trump. Women across the country can relate. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 7, 2017

And Waters wasn’t alone.

This is a bad date that we’ve all been on at least once. #noiwontpeeonyou #Comey pic.twitter.com/bdK2D8aMu8 — Saira Khan (@sairakh) June 7, 2017

“he wanted loyalty but all I could promise was honesty” -james comey pic.twitter.com/dHW6rsuESQ — Ziwe (@ziwe) June 7, 2017

Said yesterday Comey sounds like a woman constantly trying to dodge/create space with a boss who’s sexually harassing her. — Stacey E. Singleton (@staceyNYCDC) June 7, 2017

Is it just me, or does Comey’s statement read like a woman talking about her stalker? — Kat (@therunningfree) June 7, 2017

James Comey keeps receipts with the urgency of a woman working at Uber — Mary Kate Miller (@MKnotfunny) June 7, 2017

Comey: Concerned about one-on-one setting with Trump Every woman on Earth: We know the feeling — Emm Cee Reef (@EmmReef) June 7, 2017

Read the whole thing below (or here):

