The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we're sharing stories from Alec MacGillis, Justin Heckert, Peter Vigneron, Michael Lista, and Anthony Breznican.

Alec MacGillis | ProPublica & The New York Times Magazine | May 23, 2017 | 26 minutes (6,521 words)

ProPublica’s Alec MacGillis investigates Jared Kushner's Baltimore-area housing history. Kushner's company relentlessly pursued former tenants of its Baltimore-area housing developments for unpaid rent, while leaving many buildings in disrepair.

Justin Heckert | Garden & Gun | Jul 1, 2017 | 18 minutes (4,530 words)

The surreal story of the worst fire in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in 100 years. Started by kids playing with matches, the fire began small and crept across the Smokey Mountains to threaten residents as they slept in their beds. It took the lives of 14 people, displaced 14,000 more, and consumed 2000 properties in under 24 hours.

Peter Vigneron | Outside | May 24, 2017 | 15 minutes (3,789 words)

In California, massive nut heists were underway for two years before the industry figured out they were the target of a well-organized theft ring. “Nut theft has ­exploded into a statewide problem. More than 35 loads, worth at least $10 million, have gone missing since 2013.” At Outside, Peter Vigneron reports on these daring nut jobs, thought to be linked to a Russian organized crime ring.

Michael Lista | Toronto Life | May 17, 2017 | 18 minutes (4,626 words)

When a controlling Canadian neurosurgeon was charged with murdering his wife, a brilliant family doctor, Canada had to stare in the violent face of the patriarchy one more time.

Anthony Breznican | Entertainment Weekly | May 23, 2017 | 7 minutes (1,906 words)

When disaster strikes, people often quote Mr. Rogers saying, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” Did he really say that? It turns out, that yes, yes he did. And, as Anthony Breznican recounts after randomly meeting Mr. Rogers after the death of his grandfather, the ultimate neighbor was as kind and thoughtful in real-life as his cardigan-wearing, television alter-ego.