The 2017 James Beard Award Winners: A Reading List

Fluke Crudo with Cucumber, Radish & Nasturtium at the kick-off event for the James Beard Foundations Taste America® 10-city national tour, held Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at the James Beard House in New York City. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for James Beard Foundation/AP Images)

The growth of food writing has evolved with the explosion of all the food-watching that accompanied programs like Top Chef and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and we’re way past the days of Craig Claiborne or Ruth Reichl reveling about an up-and-coming chef in an out-of-the-way corner of a yet-to-be-gentrified-neighborhood somewhere.

The James Beard awards—otherwise known as the Oscars of food—were announced earlier this week, and befitting the honor’s nearly 30-year history, let’s toast sparkling rosé and caviar-topped amuse-bouches to the best food writing published in 2016 (here is the full list of winners).

Dining and Travel: “I Want Crab. Pure Maryland Crab” (Bill Addison, Eater)

Food and Culture: “A Last Dinner in the Jungle” (Shane Mitchell, Roads & Kingdoms)

Food and Health: “Brain Food: A Food Renegade’s Last Stand” (Hunter Lewis, Carolyn Williams, Sidney Fry, and Peggy Knickerbocker, Cooking Light)

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication: The New Yorker Food Issue (David Remnick, Lauren Collins, Dana Goodyear, and Carolyn Kormann, The New Yorker)

Food Reporting: “Exploited in Paradise” series (Martha Mendoza and Margie Mason, Associated Press)

Personal Essay: “All I Want Are Some Potato Skins” (Keith Pandolfi, Serious Eats)

Visual Storytelling: “Thrill Ride” (Vince Dixon and Mariya Pylayev, Eater)

Wine, Spirits, and Other Beverages: “The Great Craft Beer Sellout” (Dave Infante, Thrillist)

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award: “The Dog Thief Killings” (Calvin Godfrey, Roads & Kingdoms)

